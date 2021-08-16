Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $171,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,029 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AROC opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

