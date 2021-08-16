Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Afya were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.