Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,672,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,609,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

