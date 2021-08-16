Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 7,617 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 300.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,765 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.11. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

