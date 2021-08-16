Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00.
SQ stock opened at $267.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
