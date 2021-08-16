Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 10,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00.

SQ stock opened at $267.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

