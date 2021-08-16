Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 897,150 shares.The stock last traded at $19.65 and had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

