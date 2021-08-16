Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,261 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up about 4.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Slack Technologies worth $147,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

