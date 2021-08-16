Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 300.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SLCJY opened at $8.28 on Monday. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
