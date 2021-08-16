Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Drops By 41.9%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

