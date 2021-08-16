Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rises By 86.4%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KEQU traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306. The company has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

