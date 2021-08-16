Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Decreases By 43.6%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.99. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 60.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

