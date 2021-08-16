Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Decreases By 54.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.
