Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Decreases By 54.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

