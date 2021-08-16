Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Rises By 200.0%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Monday. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
About Hauppauge Digital
