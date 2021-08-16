Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Rises By 200.0%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Monday. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Hauppauge Digital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.

