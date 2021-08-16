Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Drops By 47.6%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenland Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. 17,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,353. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

