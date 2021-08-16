Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Increases By 165.1%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

