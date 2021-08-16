Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Expands By 72.2%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after buying an additional 304,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.19 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04.

