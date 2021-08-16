Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Rises By 166.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENVS remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,442. Enova Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Enova Systems alerts:

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.