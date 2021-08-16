Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 58.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.05. 110,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24. BYD has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $72.91.

Get BYD alerts:

BYDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.