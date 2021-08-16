Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 58.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.05. 110,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24. BYD has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $72.91.

BYDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

