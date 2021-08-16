Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Increases By 119.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRCHF stock traded up 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.40. 19,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.38. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.75.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.