Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Grows By 70.7%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 609,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $112.21 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

