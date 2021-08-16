Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Increases By 178.3%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of AFB stock remained flat at $$14.99 during trading hours on Monday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

