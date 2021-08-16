Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases By 105.7%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $184,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock remained flat at $$10.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.