Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 57457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.68% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.