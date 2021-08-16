Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Up 1.6%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.39 and last traded at $91.78. Approximately 9,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,188,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

