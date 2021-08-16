Scotiabank Trims Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Target Price to C$7.50

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KTYCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

