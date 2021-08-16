Scotiabank Trims Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Target Price to C$7.50

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS KTYCF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $8.19.
About Kits Eyecare
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Kits Eyecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kits Eyecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.