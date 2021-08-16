Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.78. 630,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

