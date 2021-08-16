ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

