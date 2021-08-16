Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

