RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RES opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.14. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $6,035,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

