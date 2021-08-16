Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Volume of $524,238.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $524,238.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00135373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,137.91 or 0.99837367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00920680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.