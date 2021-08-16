Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,501 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Federal by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,693,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.