Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.02.

Shares of RY opened at $104.73 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $42,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

