Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

EQL stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $103.42.

