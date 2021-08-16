Royal Bank of Canada Has $728,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 237,208 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY opened at $2.52 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.