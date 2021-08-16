Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $28.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SBSW opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

