Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.