Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,110 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.