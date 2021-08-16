Rope ($ROPE) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Day

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $682,553.41 and approximately $10,025.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $24.38 or 0.00053175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00132926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00158436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.85 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00912681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

