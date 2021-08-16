Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Root by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

