Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

