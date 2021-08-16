Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 649177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Roche alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,442 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after acquiring an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,037,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.