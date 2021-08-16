Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 649177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.
About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
