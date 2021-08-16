Robust Token (RBT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $52,594.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.43 or 0.00063747 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00159546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.00 or 0.99420658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.67 or 0.00908886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.35 or 0.06870353 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,199 coins and its circulating supply is 34,749 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.