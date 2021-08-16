RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 57.2% in July

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,819. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $486,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.