Reviewing Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 4 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Valneva currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.33%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 206.71%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $126.02 million 10.56 -$73.56 million N/A N/A TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -5.62

TCR2 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Valneva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

