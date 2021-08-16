Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
- 8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
- 7/2/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,862. The firm has a market cap of $723.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
