Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

8/13/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

7/2/2021 – Collegium Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,862. The firm has a market cap of $723.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,498,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

