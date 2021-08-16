Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM):

8/4/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Cullinan Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. "

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.02. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,550. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,061 shares of company stock worth $646,386. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

