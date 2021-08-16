Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

8/2/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

7/30/2021 – Capital Power had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

6/22/2021 – Capital Power had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:CPX traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.35. 18,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,436. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.79.

Get Capital Power Co alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.