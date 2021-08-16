Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DASH. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.26.

NYSE DASH opened at $194.79 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $18,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $125,754,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

