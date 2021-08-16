Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$879.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

