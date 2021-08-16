Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $152.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

